Gerard wins The Kieran Devlin Memorial Trophy

It was the Kieran Devlin Memorial trophy at Silverwood Golf Club on Saturday and it turned out to be a tight affair with only one shot separating the top eight players.

However the winner with 39pts was Gerard McCarthy, who had a front nine score of 19pts with four pars at the 1st, 3rd, 4th and 8th holes, one no-score at the 5th hole, and four single bogeys, and a back nine of 20 pts with one birdie at the 14th hole, two pars at the 10th and 13th holes, one double bogey at the 16th hole, and five single bogeys at his remaining holes to win on a better back nine score.

In second place was Martin Thomas Boyle again with 39pts, he had a front nine score of 22pts with one birdie at the 2nd hole, five pars at the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 8th and 9th holes, three single bogeys, and a disappointing back nine of 17pts with one birdie at the 14th hole, two pars at the 11th and 18th holes, two double bogeys at the 12th and 17th holes and four single bogeys.

In third place was Declan Mc Geown with 38pts, he had a front nine score of 17pts with one no-score at the 3rd hole, two single bogeys at the 1st and 2nd holes, and six straight pars, and 21pts on the back nine with only one bogey at the 10 th hole, and another eight straight pars.

The gross prize was won by Kevin Munster with 30 gross pts, he had a front nine of 37 with one birdie at the 7th hole, one double bogey at the 4th hole, a single bogey at the 5th hole, and six pars, to go along with a back nine score of 41 that contained one birdie at the 10th hole, one double bogey at the 11th hole, four pars at the 12th, 14th, 16th and 17th holes, and three single bogeys.

The 4th prize went to Martin Mc Cann with 38pts, he had a front nine of 18pts and a back nine of 20pts with one birdie at the 17th hole, and the 5th prize went to Ronan Smith with 38pts, with a front nine of 20pts, and a back nine of 18pts.

The senior prize was won by John Blacker with 36pts.

Section Winners:

0-10 Liam Mackle 38pts

11-16 Thomas Farren 38pts

17+ Brian Mc Shane 36pts