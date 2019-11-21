Head Coach drives Daniel to break the Irish record success

Not only has he broken the Ulster Senior Record, he has also smashed the Irish Junior Record for the 800m freestyle two-weeks ahead of his journey to the European Short Course Championships.
Magheralin swimmer Daniel Wiffen, who is a member of Lisburn City Swimming Club, has had a fantastic season so far and his successes keep coming!
