Martin J McGann, Head Coach of Lisburn City Swimming Club pictured celebrating with Daniel Wiffen

Head Coach drives Daniel to break the Irish record success

Magheralin swimmer Daniel Wiffen, who is a member of Lisburn City Swimming Club, has had a fantastic season so far and his successes keep coming!

Not only has he broken the Ulster Senior Record, he has also smashed the Irish Junior Record for the 800m freestyle two-weeks ahead of his journey to the European Short Course Championships.

Martin J McGann, Head Coach of Lisburn City Swimming Club, and recently acclaimed Coach of the Year 2019 at the Draynes Farm and Lisburn City Council Awards
Martin J McGann, Head Coach of Lisburn City Swimming Club, and recently acclaimed Coach of the Year 2019 at the Draynes Farm and Lisburn City Council Awards
Freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 1