Ireland make it a winning start to FIH Series Final with win over Malaysia at Banbridge

IRELAND 2 MALAYSIA 1

Ireland made a winning start to the FIH Hockey Series finals with the hosts clinching a 2-1 victory over Malaysia.

Beth Barr gave Ireland the perfect start in Banbridge by deflecting Shirley McCay's drilled shot into the net.

Katie Mullan made it 2-0 in the third period with the captain controlling a Lizzie Colvin pass before firing home.

Malaysia scored what proved to be a consolation goal through Siti Husain late in the fourth quarter.

The eight-nation tournament offers a path to qualification for the Olympic Games, with the two teams making the final also advancing to the play-offs for places at Tokyo 2020.