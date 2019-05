It’s a wet start to the 90th anniversary North West 200, with heavy rain around the ‘Triangle’ course this morning.

Roads are now closed and the first race scheduled is the Supersport race over six laps.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

RACE 1

THE JUNCTION RETAIL & LEISURE PARK SUPERSPORT (6 laps)

RACE 2

ANCHOR BAR SUPERBIKE (7 laps)

RACE 3

JOHN M PATERSON SUPERTWIN (4 laps)

RACE 4

CP HIRE SUPERSTOCK (6 laps)

RACE 5

MERROW HOTEL & SPA NW200 SUPERBIKE (7 laps)