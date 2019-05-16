LIVE updates from Thursday's opening races at the North West 200 - Lee Johnston wins Supersport thriller

Fermanagh man Lee Johnston clinched his first Supersport victory at the North West 200 in dramatic fashion as Alastair Seeley crashed out on the final lap.

Johnston (Ashcourt Yamaha), Seeley (EHA Yamaha), Dean Harrison (Silicone Kawasaki), James Hillier (Quattro Plant Kawasaki) and Paul Jordan (Logan Yamaha) were involved in a thrilling five-way scrap in the sunshine around the 8.9-mile course.

Glenn Irwin qualified second fastest in the Superstock class on the Quattro Plant/Wicked Coatings Kawasaki.

The lead changed hands throughout, with Johnston and Seeley enjoying the lion’s share at the head of the pack.

Magherafelt man Jordan was riding a fantastic race as he held a watching brief in fifth place, but there was bitter disappointment for the Ulsterman when he was forced out at Mill Road roundabout on the penultimate lap. Michael Dunlop, who had dropped off the leading group on his MD Racing Honda, was promoted to fifth place.

As the leading quartet battled it out, Johnston led over the line at the start of the sixth and final lap from Seeley, Harrison and Hillier.

Carrick man Seeley, a 12-time winner in the class, was ahead at Ballysally roundabout but Johnston had edged back into the lead by the time they reached Metropole in Portrush, with Hillier and Harrison in close company.

Seeley began to line up his move on the Coast Road and drew alongside Johnston as they braked for Juniper Hill chicane, but the 39-year-old went in slightly hot and ran wide onto the grass, crashing out of contention.

Johnston held on to win by 0.7s from Harrison, with Hillier rounding out the top three. Dunlop was next, 25.3 seconds behind the winner, with Jamie Coward snatching a fine fifth place on the Prez Racing Yamaha ahead of Honda Racing’s Ian Hutchinson.

Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) and Gary Johnson (RAF Reserves Triumph) were the top eight.

Peter Hickman was a retirement on his Trooper Beer Triumph on lap one.

The Superstock event is next followed by the Supertwin race.

Peter Hickman will start as favourite in the Superstock class on his Smiths Racing BMW after sealing the top spot on the grid from Glenn Irwin (Quattro Plant/Wicked Coatings Kawasaki).

In the Supertwin class, Jamie Coward lines up on pole on his KTS Kawasaki from Michael Rutter (Bathams/KMR Kawasaki) and Derek McGee (KMR Kawasaki).

Roads are closed from 5pm-9pm.

