Lizzie Colvin looks ahead to busy summer for Ireland women after FIH Series Finals

Ireland’s Lizzie Colvin expects a tough summer of training as a new head coach comes into the women’s senior set up.

Following the shock departure of Graham Shaw, Gareth Grundie has been interim head coach, but Australian Sean Dancer will take over the ropes as Ireland now look ahead to both the European Championships and Olympic Qualifying tournaments.

Ireland secured their ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Qualifying by reaching Sunday’s FIH Series Final against Korea in spite of losing 3-1 at Banbridge’s Havelock Park.

Disappointed at not getting the full job done by winning the series having gone unbeaten until the final, Colvin said there was plenty to be positive going forwards - and working with a new coach was among those.

“Sean Dancer is coming in, he brings a very different perspective on it coming from Australia and coaching New Zealand.

“The blend of that kind of Tasmania and European style will be really exciting, playing very attacking, positive hockey.

“It is going to be a long summer of lots of running and shuttles, but we are looking forward to it,” added the former Portadown College girl with a smile.

Dancer attended this weekend’s series and he will have got a good grip of what needs to be done ahead of the European tournament in Antwerp in August.