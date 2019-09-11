Lurgan 1 is a hit scooping the Knockout Cup

Lurgan 1 43 Esplanade Utd 33

Lurgan 1 met Esplanade Utd for the second time this year and won this time by 10 shots to bring home the Section 4 League Knockout Cup from the Newcastle venue.

Their win ended a tremendous season for them, having finished their League journey in second place to Esplanade Utd last month.

On Rink 1 Alan Briggs, Dan Dempsey, Peter Ruffold and Ivor Mitchell had quite a tussle against Jim Stevenson’s rink. Briggs’ rink got off to flying start with 7-shot win on the first end and were 6 shots up at the halfway stage but the resolute opposition fared better in the second half to be dangerously close at the end.

Briggs’ rink held their nerve to win 23-22 and did well to support Harry Cosgrove’s four to achieve an overall win.

Harry Cosgrove, Noel Orr, Declan McCabrey and Ronnie McCullough had a great run on Rink 2 against Billy Collum’s four.

Cosgrove’s four took 7 shots off the first four ends to shock Collum’s rink. Having maintained that lead throughout they made certain of a rink win with a strong finish to win brilliantly by 20-11 and for Lurgan 1 to lay claim to the NIVBL Zone B Section 4 Knockout Cup.

Lurgan’s Club President, Charlie Maguire and the Club Members warmly congratulate Lurgan 1 on them having a very successful season during which they

won the Knockout Cup and finished runners-up in their League Section.

Lurgan B 77 (6 pts) Windsor 58 (1 pt)

Lurgan B fought hard at home at the weekend against a determined Windsor team to gain promotion to Division 4 next season with a superb 19-shot 6-point win to bring

down the curtain on a successful 2019 season.

Peter Ruffold on Rink 1with Bobby Boness, Gerry Devlin and Albert Houston remained strong throughout to coast to an excellent 22-10 victory.

While on Rink 2 Mike Parr, Charlie Maguire, Stewart Martin and Ian Laughlin emulated Peter Ruffold’s rink’s success with a fantastic 25-14 win to secure another

promotion point.

On Rink 3 John Gilliland, Billy Strain, Paul Henderson and Derek Henderson, who bowled well throughout as lead, battled hard to come from behind and to go a shot

ahead on the 18th end, followed by a strong finish to win 17-12.

Neil Sloan, Eamonn Quinn, Dick McClune and Melvyn Hamilton had a tight first half against the Windsor Four to be all square at 9-9 at the midpoint. Exception bowling by the Windsor backend gave them a 21-14 rink win on the day.

Lurgan B’s home win completed an excellent season in which they played 17 matches, winning twelve matches and losing just five to finish in third place in

Division 5, 1.5 points ahead of Newry.

Their season ended on a high note and much celebration when the message came through that Lagan Valley had held Newry to just five points.

A spokesman commented “that it will be tough in the upper Division but he was sure that the Lurgan Juniors were up for the challenge that lay ahead next season

demonstrated by their excellent away record over the past season.”

Charlie Maguire, Club President expressed his delight, and that of the club members, at the Lurgan Juniors completing an excellent season that resulted in well-

deserved promotion.

Third place finish for Lurgan Ladies

Lurgan 63(1 pt) Portadown 78 (6 Pts)

Lurgan Ladies went into their last match of the season at home to old rivals Portadown seeking a win to improve on last year’s third place in the NIWBA Senior

League.

Just two points separated the two teams with Portadown on top with 86 points and Lurgan on 84, followed by Dungannon with 83.

Portadown showed their strength and determination to take an early lead which they held through the match to win by 15 shots.

It was all square at 4-4 after 5 ends between Angela Thompson’s rink and Lynda Lyttle’s but her rink strode ahead. Taking increasing control they went on to win

convincingly by 21 shots.

Iris Anderson’s rink found it hard going facing Lorraine Grimley’s four and was down 7-0 after 5 ends. Anderson’s rink responded well but failed to catch up eventually losing 21-15.

An outstanding performance by two of Portadown’s youngest bowlers Chloe Wilson, skip and Bethany Whittle at third frustrated Irene Donne’s rink. While Donne’s rink

matched the Portadown four at an early stage they failed to make an impression in the face of the utmost determination by Wilson’s rink who won 23-9.

What an exceptional day Eileen Robson’s rink had! Facing a challenging rink skipped by Dwayne Jordon, a Portadown NIBA Senior League skip, they never gave

the visitors a look in. Dominating the whole game with Robson’s entire rink bowling very well they totally outclassed Jordon’s rink to win 33-6 to take Lurgan’s only point solitary point from a disappointing match from their point of view.

Lurgan Ladies, knowing they hadn’t won the League, hoped to finish in the runner-up spot but that was denied by Dungannon who took the full points at home to

Ballyholme to take the second spot. However Portadown, who could not be caught, finished in top place.

Congratulations to Portadown Ladies on being League Champions for the second year in succession.