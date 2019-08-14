Lurgan Ladies make vigorous pursuit of League honours

Irene Doone, Lurgan Skip, in action during last week's match against Holywood
Irene Doone, Lurgan Skip, in action during last week's match against Holywood

Ballyholme 45 (1pt) Lurgan Ladies 100 (6 pts)

The Lurgan Ladies were on their travels to Ballyholme for a Senior League match last Thursday on a lovely sunny day where the Ladies were thrilled to take 6 points from a match in which they totally overwhelmed the home team - and achieving a ton of points!

Irene Doone, Lurgan Skip, in action during last week's match against Holywood

Irene Doone, Lurgan Skip, in action during last week's match against Holywood

The victory keeps them in third place and 9 points behind second placed Portadown with everything to play for to secure a top three finish.

Iris Anderson was well supported by Gwen Hayes, Winifred Kirkwood and Genni Little to finish their day with a superb 25-5 shot win.

Eileen Robson, again stepping into skip, with the successful rink of Rosemairi Bingham, Norah Johnston and young Laura Cassells, overran the opposition to achieve a great 33-6 win.

While Irene Doone’s rink of Edith Hobson, Christine Ruffold and Irene Cunningham had an extremely steady game and they were able to close the game down; winning

well by 28-7.

Angela Thompson’s rink of young Mia Patterson, Liz Patterson and Doreen Wheelan were unfortunate to succumb to the only Lurgan defeat of the day with a 22-11 loss

against a tough Ballyholme four. The Lurgan Ladies have no time to rest on their laurels as they have a critical top of the table clash at home to Dungannon on Thursday afternoon. A good win would put them in striking distance of second place Portadown.