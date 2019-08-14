Lurgan Ladies make vigorous pursuit of League honours

Ballyholme 45 (1pt) Lurgan Ladies 100 (6 pts)

The Lurgan Ladies were on their travels to Ballyholme for a Senior League match last Thursday on a lovely sunny day where the Ladies were thrilled to take 6 points from a match in which they totally overwhelmed the home team - and achieving a ton of points!

Irene Doone, Lurgan Skip, in action during last week's match against Holywood

The victory keeps them in third place and 9 points behind second placed Portadown with everything to play for to secure a top three finish.

Iris Anderson was well supported by Gwen Hayes, Winifred Kirkwood and Genni Little to finish their day with a superb 25-5 shot win.

Eileen Robson, again stepping into skip, with the successful rink of Rosemairi Bingham, Norah Johnston and young Laura Cassells, overran the opposition to achieve a great 33-6 win.

While Irene Doone’s rink of Edith Hobson, Christine Ruffold and Irene Cunningham had an extremely steady game and they were able to close the game down; winning

well by 28-7.

Angela Thompson’s rink of young Mia Patterson, Liz Patterson and Doreen Wheelan were unfortunate to succumb to the only Lurgan defeat of the day with a 22-11 loss

against a tough Ballyholme four. The Lurgan Ladies have no time to rest on their laurels as they have a critical top of the table clash at home to Dungannon on Thursday afternoon. A good win would put them in striking distance of second place Portadown.