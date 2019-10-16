Michael Frazer wins the Winter Cup contest

It was the Winter Cup competition at Silverwood Golf Club this week and the winner with 41pts was Michael Frazer.

He had a front nine score of 18pts with three pars at the 1st, 2nd and 7th holes, three single bogeys at the 6th, 8th and 9th holes, and three double bogeys, and a back nine of 23pts, with one birdie at the 14th hole two pars at the 12th and 18th holes, and six single bogeys to win by one shot.

In 2nd place was Gary Ferguson with 40 pts, he had a front nine of 21pts with six pars, and three bogeys at the 5th, 6th and 7th holes, and a back nine of 19pts with two double bogeys at the 13th and 15th holes, two single bogeys at the 16th and 18th holes, and five pars.

In 3rd place was Leonard McCann with 39pts, he had a front nine of 21pts with one birdie at the 9th hole, one bogey at the 2nd hole, and seven pars, and a back nine of 18pts on his back nine with three single bogeys at the 13th, 16th and 17th holes and six pars.

The gross prize was won by Shane O Neill with 30 gross pts, he had a front nine of 39 with one birdie at the 7th hole, three pars at the 2nd, 3rd and 8th holes, and five single bogeys, and a back nine of 39 with two birdies at the 12th and 16th holes, three pars at the 13th, 14th and 18th holes, and four single bogeys.

The 4th prize was won by Martin Thomas Boyle Jnr with 38pts, he had a front nine of 17pts and a back nine of 21pts, and the 5th prize went to Stephen Molloy with 38pts.