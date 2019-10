The first round of the Ulster series of Cyclo-cross was held in Lurgan on Sunday, October 6.

As always the Belgian Project team were present providing the commentary and tunes as well as capturing the moments of pain, sweat and joy through their cameras. Promoted by Apollo Cycling Club and sponsored by Chain Reaction, there were 325 entries making the event a huge success.

Record entry in the underage categories (170+)

Marcus Chromie from the Shimna Wheelers creating a thirst

The Belgian Project team were present providing the commentary and tunes. Thanks Apollo CC for their donation towards the Belgian Project

Full results were courtesy of Martin and Lisa (CU Off-road and commissaires)

