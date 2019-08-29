Owen Wins the Silverwood Cup

It was the last major of the season at Silverwood Golf Club, the Silverwood Cup. Over the two-day competition, the winner, with a great score of 80 pts, was Owen Callaghan.

Owen had a great first day score of 42pts, and a second day score of 38pts to win by four shots, In 2nd place was Michael Molloy with 76pts; he had a 1st day score of 39 pts and a 2nd day score of 37pts; in 3rd place was George Hanna with 75pts - he had a 1st day score of 38pts, and a 2nd day score of 37pts. The best gross went to Fintan McAreavey with 67 gross pts, 4th place went to Darren McCabe with 74pts, 36 pts on day 1, and 38pts on day 2. Fifth place went to Paddy Lavery with 74pts, 37pts on both days.

Michael Molloy 2nd place

The 2nd gross prize went to Matthew Madden with 64 gross pts. Other prize winners were: Senior prize , Thomas Marley 69pts, Junior prize Nathan Thompson 53pts, 1st on day 1 Barry McCabe 42pts, 2nd on day 1 Shane O Neill 40pts, 1st on day 2 Gary Duffy 41pts, 2nd on day 2 Enda Brady 40pts. Best front nine Jerry Headley 23pts and Best back nine Brian Toman 23pts.

George Hanna 3rd place