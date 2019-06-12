Scott Cromie takes inspiration from Dromore Rugby Club before UK Boocia Championships

Scott Cromie is hoping to take inspiration from his local rugby club Dromore as he competes at the UK Boocia Championships this weekend at the Antrim Forum.

Cromie who plays his club Boocia for Craigavon is part of a five strong Northern Ireland team as the championships hosted by Disability Sport NI come to these shores for the first time.

Cromie has already won a sliver medal in the Northern Ireland Boccia League this season and was at the Kingspan Stadium in January to see Dromore lift the Ulster Junior Cup for the first time in 80 years and he’s hoping he can get the same support at the Antrim Forum as the Co Down side got beating Ballynahinch 2s.

“I’m an Ulster season ticket holder for the last three or four years, I love my local rugby club Dromore.

“I was at Ravenhill when Dromore won the Junior Cup so I have asked the boys since I was there when they won the cup could two or three of them reciprocate and bring the same atmosphere to the Antrim Forum this weekend that I brought to Ravenhill, I cheered them home when they won the cup and I’m hoping they will do the same for me and my team mates this weekend,” said Cromie.

“It is brilliant to represent my country with my teammates and u have supporters coming from my local rugby club and when we’re being announced on court I hope the boys do what I told them and lift the roof of the place. I attend to make this the best supported and most atmospheric boccia championships that there has ever been.

“I know it goes slightly against boccia etiquette because you are supposed to be quiet and yes during the games that’s fine but I don’t see any reason when we come on court we can’t lift the roof of the place.”

As well as boccia and rugby Cromie’s other great passion is football and he learn how to deal with high pressured situations from the best.

“I have worked on the last month keeping myself calm and chilling out and going through my processes, I’m a big Manchester United fan and I grew up under the Sir Alex mentality of learning to cope under the pressure.” “I hope I play well enough to get out of the group because it would be the first time I would have got out of the groups and because it is a home championship there would be no better time to do it.”

“To be selected for the first one that is being hosted here it is an absolute honour and privilege to represent my country, I’m a sporting connoisseur I love my football, I love my rugby union and I love my boccia so to let my competitive side out in a sport that I’m quite good at, I don’t like to lose.”