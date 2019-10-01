Sparkling awards honours for our junior sports stars

Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre rolled out the red carpet on Friday, September 27 to welcome over 200 guests to the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon
Junior Sports Awards 2019 to celebrate what was an unforgettable year of sporting glory at a local level and pay tribute to the sports stars of the Borough.
The prestigious event, which was compered by U105’s Denise Watson, featured a total of 65 nominations shortlisted across 12 categories.
The wealth of talent being honoured demonstrated that the Borough has a vast, rich and diverse pool of people who merit recognition for their outstanding sporting achievements and performances throughout the year.
Organised in partnership with the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Sports Forum, the evening brought together athletes, teams, coaches, clubs and volunteers, recognising and rewarding their achievements and celebrating commitment and excellence in participation and performance.
Addressing the award nominees, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon,
Councillor Mealla Campbell said: “Each year we continue to be in awe of the excellence achieved by our individuals, schools and clubs. It is our pleasure as a
Council to recognise your talents through these Awards and in so doing hopefully offer you the encouragement to go on to bigger and better things.”
Lady Mary Peters was the special guest for the evening who truly inspired the young people in the audience to keeping striving for all that they want to achieve and never give up reaching their goal.
The Sport Forum were overwhelmed, not least by the number of nominations, but primarily by the exceptional high standard of achievement which included Ulster, Irish, and Great Britain representation, as well competing at European and World Level.
Edith Jamison, Chairman of the Sports Forum, extended her thanks to the Lord Mayor for the support offered from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council which enables them to organise such important events and celebrate the sporting excellence across the Borough. She also paid thanks to the headline sponsor McKeever Sports, Intersport and each of the individual category sponsors.