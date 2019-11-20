The Craigavon Cowboys American Football Club are now recruiting!

Fresh off their IAFL 1 Bowl win, the Craigavon Cowboys American Football Club are now back in the top division of the Irish American Football League, the Shamrock Bowl Conference, and are looking for all shapes, sizes and abilities to join them for the upcoming 2020 season.

So why not join one of Ireland’s oldest American Football programs on the campaign for their 4th National Championship?

Craigavon Cowboys Rookie Reciever Luis Alberto

This Sunday, November 24 the Cowboys are visiting Pollock Park in Lurgan from 12pm - 2pm.

Qualified coaches and current players will put visitors through their paces with the NFL style Combine and other drills.

Head Coach Greg Loughran is hoping to ‘consolidate our position at the highest level’, and is ‘looking to recruit players who are keen to be coached and learn the basics of our sport’.

He added: “We offer specialised positional coaching and a warm welcome to anyone who would like to be part of our club.”

Craigavon Cowboys Rookie defence huddle

The event is free and all participants need is suitable footwear, water and the determination to take someone’s position - so why don’t you give it a go?

Head of Recruitment Mark Beattie added: “We welcome anyone at all that are keen to try a new sport, the beauty of this sport is that all shapes and sizes are welcome as there is a position for everyone.

“We are hoping to get a good turnout of locals this Sunday to give it a go and see what they think.

“The tryouts are totally free and is just a way of giving people a chance to see what it is all about and if it is something they would like to join for the season.

Cornerback David McMicheal breaks up a pass

“So I would encourage everyone to come along, you might unearth a hidden talent, and join a sport and club that has a unique camaraderie that is hard to find. What have you got to lose?”

For more information as well as other local events follow them on various social media including: Facebook – @CraigavonCowboys, Insta – @craigavoncowboysIAFL and Twitter – @CowboysIAFL

Running Back Andy Herron

Craigavon Cowboys Rookie Quarterback Christian Cowan