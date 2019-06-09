WATCH: Some of the action on day one of the FIH Series final featuring Ireland women against Malaysia Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Ireland opened their FIH Series Final group game with a 2-1 win over Malaysia. The girls in green were well supported by a good crowd at Havelock Park. Today they face Czech Republic before taking on Singapore on Tuesday when they should hopefully progress to the semi-finals on Saturday A goalmouth scramble during the Ireland v Malaysia game Ireland's Shirley McCay gives her reaction after the 2-1 success over Malaysia