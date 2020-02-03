Lining up for Portadown Cares Does Strictly ‘Back to the 80s’ charity dance

It’s Back to the 80s for this year’s ‘Portadown Cares Does Strictly’ as couples line up to take part in the annual charity dance off.

This is their fifth year running the event and it is being held in the Seagoe Hotel on Friday and Saturday, February 14-15.

This has been a highly successful event the past number of years with around 900 people attending over the two nights.

Last year they did Strictly at Broadway, the previous year, Strictly at the Movies and this year it is `Strictly 80s’.

Organiser Tracie Jenkinson said: “It is a full set production with live roving cameras, video walls, green room, professional filming, sound and lighting which is provided by BNL Productions and Forfey Sound and Lighting.

“We believe we are unique as most organisations do this solely to raise money for themselves. However, we allow each of our dancers to fundraise for a charity or organisation of their choice,” said Tracie.

Over the past four years the event has raised more than £113,000 for various charities in the local area.