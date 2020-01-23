NI Science Festival comes to Lurgan town

Lurgan is encouraged to celebrate the science of you, the universe and everything in-between as it plays host to the sixth annual NI Science festival.

Earlier this month the festival announced its programme, which boasts over 270 events taking place over 11 days in February (13-23) across Northern Ireland.

On Thursday, February 20 at Brownlow House, Professor Tom Welton, Dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences at Imperial College London, will give a talk, Riding on a Magic Carpet of Success, exploring the myth that imposter syndrome is one of the biggest factors holding people back from achieving their full potential in the sciences.

Chris McCreery, NI Science Festival Director, said: “Six years on from the very first edition of the NI Science Festival and the now annual celebration of all things science, technology, engineering and mathematics has grown to become one of the largest of its kind in Europe. As the festival grows, so too does the calibre of events and talent we’re able to attract to Northern Ireland. It also acts as a platform to showcase the inspiring natural beauty and ecology on our doorstep plus the truly global reach of scientific research and innovations hailing from NI.

“This year, we’re delighted to extend the reach of the festival to Lurgan. Through close collaboration with our regional venues and event partners, plus the continued support of our funders, the festival is working to engage with the largest possible audience by championing STEM in all its forms.”

For information about NI Science Festival events and to book tickets, visit nisciencefestival.com and keep up to date on social media via Facebook and Twitter.