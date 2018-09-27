Houstons announce return of popular clearance event

The popular Northern Ireland independent retail chain is running the warehouse clearance sale to say ‘thank you’ to their loyal customers and make room for new arrivals.

It’s that time of year again - as Houstons have announced the exciting return of their hugely popular warehouse clearance sale.

It's that time of year again - as Houstons have announced imminent plans for the return of their hugely popular warehouse clearance sale to make room for new arrivals.

The news comes as the cookshop and bed linen departments have unveiled huge discounts of up to 70 per cent off recommended retail prices.

Company Director Carolyn Johnston said: ‘‘The buyers have travelled from near and far to source unbeatable value which allows us to pass on superb savings to our customers.’’

Houstons are now one of the largest independent cookshops in Northern Ireland, stocking brands including Kenwood, Stellar and Belleek. Meanwhile, popular bed linen brands include Cocoon, Fox & Brick and V&A to name but a few.

Houstons recently opened their 10th store in Lisburn Bow Street Mall, with the new 6000sq ft shop contained over two expansive floors for shopping lovers.

Participating Houstons stores include Lisburn, Portadown, Lurgan, Newry and Downpatrick

John Houston added: ‘‘At a time when there are a number of store closures on the High Street the expansion of a local retailer sends out a very positive statement of Houston’s confidence of retailing in Mid Ulster.

‘‘This warehouse clearance event is a way of thanking our loyal customers for their support during the year.’’

The Clearance Event extravaganza starts on Thursday, September 27 and lasts until Sunday, October 14 2018.

Stores include Lisburn, Portadown, Lurgan, Newry and Downpatrick.

Houstons have announced their much-anticipated sale is under way

For daily offers on Facebook, follow Houstons online: @Houstonsretailgroup.