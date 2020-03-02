Award-winning band leading St Patrick’s Day celebrations

Award-winning St Mary’s Pipe Band will be leading the St Patrick’s Day parade celebrations in north Armagh this year.

The annual St Patricks Day celebrations will be held on Tuesday 17th March in Derrytrasna.

The parade will leave the Sarsfields Hall at 11.30am for Mass at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church Derrytrasna.

Refreshments and entertainment will be provided afterwards in the Sarsfields Hall for young and old.

This event has been part-funded by Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Everyone is welcome.