It’s panto time again... oh yes it is

Building Bridges Community Arts Theatre, a cross community drama group based in Lurgan, will be getting into the Christmas spirit at this year’s panto, Mother Goose, which they are staging at Lurgan Town Hall on December 6-8 and 13-15.
Directed and written by Simon Hylands, Mother Goose tells a timeless tale of the value of self worth over wealth and position. Join our very own Mother Goose (Peter McCormack/Ian Davidson) as she is given a pet goose, Gabriella (Eve Gillespie), to look after who she soon discovers can lay golden eggs.
Sarah Massey as Bluebelle and Andrew Molloy as Billy Goose