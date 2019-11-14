The cast of Mother Goose

It’s panto time again... oh yes it is

Building Bridges Community Arts Theatre, a cross community drama group based in Lurgan, will be getting into the Christmas spirit at this year’s panto, Mother Goose, which they are staging at Lurgan Town Hall on December 6-8 and 13-15.

Directed and written by Simon Hylands, Mother Goose tells a timeless tale of the value of self worth over wealth and position. Join our very own Mother Goose (Peter McCormack/Ian Davidson) as she is given a pet goose, Gabriella (Eve Gillespie), to look after who she soon discovers can lay golden eggs.

Sarah Massey as Bluebelle and Andrew Molloy as Billy Goose
Peter McCormack and Ian Davidson as Mother Goose and Eve Gillespie as Gabriella Goose
Zoë Managh as Fairy Gooseberry and Jordon Ewart as Toxique
Daniel Crowe as Billy Goose and Arwen Carbery as Bluebelle
