Join Nathan Carter’s St Patrick’s Day Party on BBC

Country star Nathan Carter and his band are throwing a big party and everyone’s welcome, as they get St Patrick’s weekend off to a real musical start on BBC Radio Ulster, Friday 15 March at 8pm

Joining Nathan at the party, recorded recently in the BBC’s Studio One, Broadcasting House in Belfast, will be comedian Patrick Kielty; singer Chloe Agnew, both now based in Los Angeles; singer/songwriter Catherine McGrath from Rostrevor, County Down; fellow singer/songwriter Brian Kennedy, and contemporary Irish Folk Rock band, All Folk’d Up.

Brian Kennedy with Nathan Carter. Brian is one of the guests performing on Nathan Carters St Patricks Day Party, BBC Radio Ulster this Friday (March 15) at 8pm

In a mix of chat and music, with solos and duets, over the course of an hour, Nathan’s guests share some of their own personal memories and stories of St Patrick’s Day and perform songs which mean something to them.

Singer/songwriter Chloe Agnew from Dublin and now living in Los Angeles has been performing since the age of six, released her first album at 13, and a year later became the youngest member of the globally successful Celtic Women. Chloe has also toured the US with Nathan and his band. She sings solo and duets with Nathan on the show.

Belfast-born Brian Kennedy, who is preparing to celebrate 30 years in the music business, performs ‘Carrickfergus’ as a duet with Nathan.

Catherine McGrath, who has been hailed by some as Northern Ireland’s answer to Taylor Swift, is from Rostrevor, County Down, and caught the eye of Sir Elton John, who was impressed with her songwriting and vocal ability. At 21, Catherine has already shared the bill with Michael Buble and Lady Antebellum, and joins Nathan to perform one of her own songs during the show.

Patrick Kielty joins Nathan Carter for his St Patricks Day Party on BBC Radio Ulster this Friday (March 15) at 8pm

Comedian Patrick Kielty also pops in for a chat with Nathan and shares stories of St Patrick’s Day growing up in Dundrum and reveals how some people in the US, where he now lives with his wife and two sons, simply won’t believe his name is Patrick on St Patrick’s Day.

All Folk’d Up, a five-piece contemporary Irish Folk Rock band from Aughnacloy, Dublin, Dundalk and Poland, complete the line-up for the show, performing their own arrangement of ‘Will Ye Go Lassie Go’.

Nathan, who is from Liverpool, and has made Northern Ireland his second home, says: “We had a brilliant night’s craic recording the show with some really talented friends of mine. I hope the listeners will enjoy the show as we get St Patrick’s weekend off to a great start.”

Nathan Carter’s St Patrick’s Day Party is made for BBC Radio Ulster by Tyrone Productions.

Nathan Carters St Patricks Day Party is on BBC Radio Ulster, this Friday (March 15) at 8pm

Rostrevor-born singer/songwriter Catherine McGrath, hailed as Northern Irelands answer to Taylor Swift, with Nathan Carter. Catherine is one of the guests performing on Nathan Carters St Patricks Day Party, BBC Radio Ulster this Friday (March 15) at 8pm