Last chance to catch Meade if you can

Northern Ireland’s mesmerising mentalist David Meade is back on the road once again for what looks set to be his very last full scale tour.

Much to the disappoint mentof his thousands of fans, David has decided this will be his last full tour of Northern Ireland, although he hasn’t yet ruled out the possibility that he will return to the stage for a one off show down the line.

The next date on David’s tour is Lisburn’s Island Hall on February 21, before he heads off to Omagh, Newry, Enniskillen, Armagh, Newtownabbey, Ballymena and Newcastle, before finishing up at the Ulster Hall in Belfast on April 24 and his home town of Banbridge on April 25.

David first became intrigued by the world of mentalism when he lost his father at a young age and started visiting psychics in an attempt to connect with him.

Sadly the young David discovered he was being duped by the psychic but he retained an interest in the skills she used to persuade him she was telling the truth.

“I became fascinated with how she made me feel,” explained David. “When I went to university I looked at persuasion and body language and the business side of things.

“When I was a lecturer at the University of Ulster I used to teach my students how to influence people. I started to make the classes interactive and they were great craic. The students even brought friends who weren’t in the class to see what I was doing.

“I tried to launch a business but it just didn’t take off so I realised I needed to get my own TV show. It only took six weeks to get it signed off.

“It was so straight forward, although everyone I’ve spoken to since says that isn’t always the case. At the time Derren Brown was hugely popular and I think they just wanted to find someone local.”

David’s BBC show was a great success and his popularity has grown over the last decade, with 10,000 people flocking to see his last show, and the new production, ‘Catch Meade If You Can’, is proving to be just as popular.

David was the first mentalist to win a million dollars in a Las Vegas casino and now he is giving his audience a chance to win £1000 if you can catch him out and tell him a lie he can’t detect.

Do you think you have what it takes to trick him and scoop the money? No one has managed it yet but there’s a first time for everything.

“The big thing about this show is that every single night is different,” David explained. “I feel so lucky that everyone has supported me through the years. We have worked hard to grow the show and I never dreamed it would get to this size.

“I am so proud of what we have managed to do with it but I really worry that I will end up not enjoying it anymore. I am not saying I will never do a show again but this is definitely the end of the big tours. I am really going to miss it.”

For full details on the remaining tour dates and to book tickets, visit davidmeade.co.uk