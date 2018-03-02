VIDEO: Peter Corry is back on the road with a brand new show

‘Master of the Musicals’ Peter Corry is back on the road again with his latest show, The Call of the Celts.

In a change of direction for the popular Northern Ireland vocalist, Peter’s new show celebrates the musical traditions of Ireland and Scotland.

Peter Corry in The Call of the Celts

The show has already delighted audiences across the Province, with three final dates at the Grand Opera House on March 8, the Island Hall in Lisburn on March 14, and the Market Place Theatre in Armagh on March 18.

The new show from the West End star will take audiences on a musical journey through some of the all-time favourite Celtic classics performed by one of the great voices to come out of Northern Ireland.

Along with his band and dancers this will be an emotional, fun packed, energetic rollercoaster of a show, including classics such as Will ye Go Lassie Go, The Puca Beast, Caledonia, Song for Ireland, Carrickfergus, and Declan O’Rourke’s beautiful ballad Galileo.

“This is my 25th year in the business and I wanted to do something special for that,” says Peter. “The depth of music for Irish songs is so immense and the challenge was deciding what to leave out because there is so much to choose from. What I have put together is, I believe, an evening that is touching, entertaining, and fun.”

Tickets are on sale now from respective theatre box offices.