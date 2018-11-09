New chef for Clenaghan’s

Leigh Ferguson has been welcomed as the new Head Chef of Clenaghans in Aghalee.

Set in a rural and picturesque setting on Soldierstown Road at Aghalee, Clenaghans has given a real boost to the area offering locals, visitors and tourists a touch of class with their flavoursome dishes and high quality customer service, since re-opening in 2017.

“Leigh was part of our team in Square Bistro, Lisburn, for over 10 years and it is because of his success there that we are certain he will bring the same level of passion for food to Clenaghans,” explained Christina, who owns Clenaghan’s and Square Bistro together with husband Steve. “We are confident in Leigh’s ability to manage both the kitchen and to continue introducing impressive new dishes, made with local produce, into Clenaghan’s menu. For everyone here at the restaurant it is important that we create incredible food using quality local ingredients which brings the community back to Clenaghans; for Leigh this is a priority.”