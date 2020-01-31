Relive the Rock ‘n’ Roll Years and Dance Hall Days with hit show

After last year’s smash hit tour the wonderful nostalgic musical Rock ‘n’ Roll Years and Dance Hall Days is back on the road again with dates at theatres across the country,

The show will continue its tour on Thursday, February 6 at the McNeill Theatre in Larne, before visiting the Riverside in Coleraine on February 14, the Burnavon in Cookstown on February 15 and Theatre at the Mill in Newtownabbey on February 29.

The all-star cast will once again takes you on a whirlwind journey through the musical decades of the 50s and 60s, paying homage to the lives and music of the stars of the era.

The show, featuring George Jones, Clubsound and four wonderful singers, will transport you back to the nostalgic days and incredible music and artistes of 50s and 60s.

Combining evocative love ballads with the greatest Rock ‘N’ Roll hit songs of the era, this show will carry the audience back to a time when dance halls were full and the youngsters danced, jived and rocked to the Four Seasons, Ruby Murray, Bobby Darin, Elvis and much, much more.

Tickets are available from venue box offices.