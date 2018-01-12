“So did you hear the story of the Johnstone twins? As like each other as two new pins.” And so begins the rollercoaster of emotion that is the smash hit musical Blood Brothers, which is making a welcome return to the Grand Opera House.

But if you haven’t heard the story of the Johnstone twins, then you don’t want to miss this fantastic, moving, yet humorous show when it comes back to Belfast on January 23.

Written by Willy Russell, the legendary show tells the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences.

The superb score includes Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe, and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True.

Lyn Paul returns to the iconic role of Mrs Johnstone that she epitomised in the West End. Lyn also starred in Bill Kenwright’s tour of Cabaret with Will Young in 2013 and rose to fame as a member of the pop group New Seekers, whose numerous number one hits include I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing, which sold over 20 million copies.

Last year Blood Brothers celebrated its 30th anniversary and welcomed Lyn back into the leading role, much to her great delight.

“I enjoy it so much more now than the first time around,” she said. “The first time I was so worried about forgetting things or losing my voice. It was more of a trial than a joy.

“I didn’t expect to come back but I have really enjoyed the tours. I want to enjoy every second of it.

“I think the role is second to none. It is a privilege to play. It is so well written, produced and directed, I am really working with the best.

“It is so well written for an older female and she is such a grounded Northern woman and I hope that is what I am as well. I really relate to her. In the play there is so much that people can relate to.

“My husband and son always say that people come out of the show breaking their hearts crying but they always really enjoyed it.”

Lyn is looking forward to bringing the show back to Belfast. “I think the only time I was in Belfast was with Cabaret and I am really looking forward to it. It is very exciting.”

Tickets, priced from £12.50, are on sale from the Grand Opera House Box Office on 028 9024 1919 or online at www.goh.co.uk.