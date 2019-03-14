Grease is the word for Ethan

Banbridge Musical Society are busy now with the final weeks of rehearsal their upcoming production of the ever-popular musical, Grease, which runs at the IMC Cinema, Banbridge from April 3-6 and Bleary man Ethan Haddock will be slipping on his T Birds jacket as he takes on the role of Danny Zuko.

Taking on the lead role is no easy task and Banbridge Musical Society are delighted to have Ethan step into Danny’s shoes.

Ethan is a 19 year old Computing Student, currently working with Applied Systems Inc as a Junior Software Developer.

“I am delighted to get the chance to play my second lead role in as many months,” said Ethan who recently starred as Anatoly in Fusion Theatre’s production of Chess in Lisburn.

“The support from my family and friends to allow me to pursue my passion for musical theatre is unbelievable and I can’t thank them enough.

“This really is a fabulous show. We have been working so hard on the dances with our choreographer, Lynn, to give our audiences a lively and exciting show.”

Ethan is supported on stage by a wealth of talent including Lauren Hill as Sandy, Colm McBrien as Kenicke, Maille Connolly as Rizzo, David McCullough as Johnny Casino and, St Ronan’s pupil, Aimee McVeigh as Frenchy.

Grease runs at 7.30pm nightly from April 3-6i and tickets are on sale at www.gr8events.ie/banbridgems.