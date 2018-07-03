Kick start the school summer holidays this week at the Grand Opera House Family Festival

The sun is shining and the schools are out, so why not head over to the Grand Opera House this week for its fabulous Family Festival, sponsored by ISL Waste Management?

Starting on Tuesday 3 July 2018 and running for three days, the Family Festival is packed with entertainment and fun for children of all ages. Whether you want to try your hand at chocolate-making with Aunt Sandra’s Candy Factory, learn circus skills with the Belfast Circus School or just relax at the Fairy Godmother’s Tea Party, the Grand Opera House is the place for you.

Áine Dolan, Creative Learning Manager at the Grand Opera House, said: “As well as an unmissable range of workshops and events our hugely popular backstage tours will be a key feature of this year’s Family Festival with special tours aimed at children under 10 years of age. These tours, ‘hosted’ by the Theatre’s architect Frank Matcham and proprietor Joseph F Warden, will offer children an entertaining insight into life on stage and behind the scenes of Northern Ireland’s biggest Theatre. This is a great opportunity for visitors to stand on the Theatre’s iconic stage looking out towards the breath-taking view of the unique auditorium, it really will be a terrific family experience.”

Events taking place across the three days also include an exotic animals workshop which will bring out everyone’s inner David Attenborough as children come face-to-face with tarantulas, snakes, and lizards. One of the Festival’s themes is waste recycling, with activities including storytelling by The Weatherbies about Rosie Rainbow’s Recycling Day, and a very funky Junk Percussion workshop hosted by Beat Carnival.

Over 2,000 people attended the Theatre’s first Family Festival in 2017, and even more are expected this year. Places for all events are limited and should be booked in advance. Full details of the Family Festival’s programme, including free workshops and booking, is available at goh.co.uk. Tickets can also be booked on 028 9024 1919.