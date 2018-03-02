VIDEO: Fusion Theatre to stage additional performance of Jesus Christ Superstar

An extra performance has been added for Fusion Theatre’s Jesus Christ Superstar on Monday March 5 at 7.30pm to replace the cancelled show on Thursday March 1.

The cast were disappointed to have to cancel the show due to the snow and are delighted to be able to extend their run on Monday March 5.

Fusion Theatre stages Jesus Christ Superstar

Any patrons who had tickets for the cancelled show on Thursday will be offered the opportunity to transfer their ticket to Monday’s show. These patrons will be contacted by telephone, where possible. Any patron who would prefer a full ticket refund can still avail of this option.

The remaining seats for Monday night’s show are now on general sale from the Box Office on 028 9250 9254 or online at www.laganvalleyisland.co.uk.