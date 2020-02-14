Theatre group brings rail safety message to Ulster’s schools

An innovative rail safety theatre production, #crossingthelines returns to schools next month.

A live theatre production featuring key rail safety messages, #crossingthelines, is back in schools, due to popular demand.

Translink has partnered with Replay Theatre Company through Arts & Business NI with the innovative #crossingthelines community initiative.

A series of creative workshops for years 9,10 and 11 took place at a number of schools in 2018, reaching around 600 young people.

Students gave their views and suggestions on safe train travel as well as trespass and anti-social behaviour.

This feedback formed the basis for Replay Theatre Company’s #crossingthelines theatre production, which toured a number of schools last year.

Brian Mullan, CEO of Replay Theatre Company said: “We are really excited to be bringing this show to even more young people across Northern Ireland.

“At Replay we passionately believe that involving young people in the creative development of this piece has ensured that the messages are being delivered in a way which is both relevant and entertaining.”