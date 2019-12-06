IN PICTURES: Ten great festive things to do

The festive season is now well and truly in full swing and there are plenty of Christmas activities happening across Northern Ireland to get you in the mood for a visit from the man in the red suit.
Check out some of our top picks of things to do this month.
A Christmas Carol, The MAC Belfast, until January 5'This Christmas, the MAC is excited to present its fun-filled family version of the festive classic, A Christmas Carol. A timeless Charles Dickens tale, the story has received a special rewrite by distinguished local writer and actor, Tara Lynne O'Neill (Derry Girls) and Simon Magill, Creative Director of the MAC, putting their own twist on festive family favourite, which is being directed by renowned local actor Sean Kearns. There'll be lots of fun along the way of course, so expect toe-tapping tunes, laugh-out-loud antics and the magical, memorable experience expected from a MAC Christmas show. For more information about the show or to book tickets, visit themaclive.com or call Box Office on 028 90 235 053.'Photo by Aaron McCracken
Santa Special, Portadown Railway Station, December 15'The Santa Special is a return journey of festive fun by steam train, with an on-board visit from Santa and presents for children.'It runs from Portadown to Lisburn. The round trip lasts around two hours. There will be plenty of opportunity for photographs with the man in red beside the train. For further information or to book tickets visit www.steamtrainsireland.com.
Twelve Days of Christmas, Hillsborough Castle, until January 15'Explore the stunning State Rooms and discover the rooms themed and decorated according to the traditional song, Twelve Days of Christmas. The historic rooms have been festively designed by a selection of artists and local craftspeople to re-imagine the verses of this time-honoured song and its connection with the Hill family. Tickets: Adult online price �11.40, Children 5-15 �5.70, Concession �9.10.
Christmas at the HomePlace Hearth, Seamus Heaney HomePlace Bellaghy, December 14'Following last years sell out festive show, four friends - Anthony Toner, Neil Martin, Glenn Patterson and John McCullough - once again gather at the hearth at HomePlace for an evening of music, poetry and banter. Expect some songs, readings and recitations and some memories of Christmas. Tickets are on sale at https://seamusheaneyhome.ticketsolve.com/shows/873591148.