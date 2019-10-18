IN PICTURES: Ten spooky things to do this Halloween
Up and down the country everyone is getting their costumes ready and looking forward to some trick or treating.
If you want to get into the spooky spirit of things, try some of these fantastic Halloween events.
Magic by Moonlight, Lilian Bland Community Park, Newtownabbey, October 26'Enjoy a fantastical family evening where you'll be mesmerised by the bewitching world of the little folk who make a brief appearance on Halloween to trick and treat all that they meet. This event will feature an immersive fantasy trail around the park, fire entertainers, dance and street theatre performers, wand making, pumpkin carving, mask making as well as artisan stalls with themed food and drink.
Wyrd Sisters, Larne Museum. October 31'What better way to spend Halloween than listening to Larne Drama Circle present a reading of Terry Pratchett's Wyrd Sisters, which was adapted for the stage by Stephen Briggs. It's all there ' a wicked duke and duchess, the ghost of the murdered king, dim soldiers, strolling players, a land in peril. And who stands between the Kingdom and destruction? Three witches. Granny Weatherwax (intolerant, self-opinionated, powerful), Nanny Ogg (down-to-earth, vulgar) and Magrat Garlick (na�ve, fond of occult jewellery and bunnies).'This event forms part of the programme for the 'Paul Kidby, Discworld and Beyond - Touring Exhibition' which will be on display until Thursday October 31. This is a free event, however places must be booked in advance.
Halloween Hullabaloo and Travelling Treeluminations, Ballylough Estate, Bushmills, October 25-31'This year's event includes several new features, as well as appearances by master magician Rodd Hogg on the Monday and Tuesday nights. This is a family friendly Halloween event. All routes, however, end up at the dunking for apples, story telling and toasting marshmallows department. Full details are at halloweentt.com.
Hay sculpture trail, Strabane, until October 31'Embark on a journey of mystery and spooks and get yourself into the Hallowe'en spirit during the returning Strabane hay sculpture trail. Taking place in venues across the town and the surrounding area until October 31, the trail features exciting sculptures at every stop, with lots of other activities on offer. Co-ordinated by Derry City and Strabane District Council, the sculptures have all been produced by the local communities, schools and farmers.