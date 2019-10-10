Join The Fall Into Winter Fair

The popular shopping event by Frock Around The Clock will be returning to Brownlow House in Lurgan on Saturday, October 26.

Featuring 35 stalls of handmade and vintage produce, The Fall Into Winter Fair will have everything from fashion accessories and jewellery to homewares and collectables, textiles and festive décor to natural skincare and delicious sweet treats as well as local art and crafts.

The exhibitor list will include The Reading Room Candle Co, selling handmade vegan friendly candles with scents inspired by famous literary works, Don’t Forget The Dog, maker of beautiful handmade dog accessories, Wild About Soap, creator of natural handmade soap and organic body butters, Crème de la Patisserie, selling exquisite tartlets, artisan chocolates and specialist French Macarons, The Cotton Shed, selling wool felt and fabric crafting kits, Bluebell Handmade Jewellery, creator of handcrafted silver jewellery, Knitty Land, maker of hand knitted pets and animals, Lola Blue Vintage, offering a fabulous selection of vintage collectables, and The Pretty Curious Design Studio creator of beautiful, limited-edition eclectic jewellery, cards and quirky prints.

Brownlow House is a stunning country manor house overlooking the lake and scenic surroundings of Lurgan Park.

From the moment you enter the ‘castle’ you are surrounded in luxury with ornate high ceilings, a grand spiralling staircase and stunning stained-glass windows, making it the perfect and picturesque setting for such a fantastic event. Take a break from browsing and buying at the fair to enjoy the grandeur of the Brownlow House tea rooms, which offers delicious lunches, tea, coffee, scones and traybakes.

The Fall Into Winter Fair will take place from 12 - 5pm, admission is £2 for adults and children go free.

More information on the event can be found at frockfairsni.com and on facebook.com/frockaroundtheclockfairs.