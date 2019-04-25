Join the local Big Lunch party

Nine communities in the Lurgan, Craigavon and Portadown areas have already signed up for a free starter pack to join The Big Lunch 2019, which is due to take place during the first weekend in June,

Local people will be among nearly 380 communities across Northern Ireland and thousands more in the UK and further afield taking part in the annual event.

All it takes to get a Big Lunch started in your area is to register for a free pack, and to chat with a couple of people in your community to get the ball rolling.

Keith McCann from Regenerate Portadown is holding a Big Lunch preparation event on May 9 to bring together local people wishing to get a Big Lunch started in their area, to share advice and tips, recipes, games and other resources, and to make bunting. Anyone interested in finding out more can email nscullion@edenproject.com for details.

Every year since 2009, millions of people across the UK have come together for The Big Lunch on the first weekend of June to celebrate community, positivity and friendship, over lunch and a cuppa. It is an initiative from the Eden Project made possible by the National Lottery that connects people and encourages friendlier, happier and safer neighbourhoods.

Get your free pack for this year’s event online at www.thebiglunch.com,