Ulster Orchestra is on Armagh’s doorstep with latest concert

The Ulster Orchestra is back on the road with its latest ‘On Your Doorstep’ concert series.

The exciting programme continues with the full Orchestra, Conductor Moritz Gnann and renowned Clarinettist Mark Simpson heading to Armagh for a very special performance in The Market Place Theatre & Arts Centre on Thursday, March 26 at 8pm.

‘On Your Doorstep’ creates a very special opportunity to experience the power and brilliance of a full symphony orchestra within the intimate surroundings of your local arts theatre. This special programme for the Market Place is part of Beethoven @ 250, a worldwide celebration of the great composer’s 250th birthday year.

Nielsen’s Clarinet Concerto is a sparky, stormy work, with snare drum rolls challenging and goading the soloist to ever-greater heights of virtuosity. Alongside this is a new work by up-and-coming Northern Irish composer Amy Rooney and, marking his 250th birthday year, the concert opens and closes with Beethoven.

Tickets for the concert are available online at www.visitarmagh.com/marketplacetheatre or by calling 028 3752 1821.