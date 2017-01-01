Lurgan Mail

Search

Council may have ‘conflict of interest in SRC planning application

News

Mayor pays tribute to Sinn Fein colleague who died in crash

News 1
Heavy rain
9c
9c

‘It is not fun to drive a car at anyone’ judge tells defendant

News

Speed said to be ‘horrendous’

News

Suspicious approach to six-year-old child is probed by PSNI

Crime

Man (52) dies in one-vehicle crash

News
Harry Leeman.

Harry Leeman - a man who loved sport and his family

News
Mark McMaw, new minister at Tandragee Presbyterian.

New minister at Tandragee

News
Kevin Braniff.

IRISH LEAGUE: Ballymena agree deal for Braniff switch from Glenavon

Football
Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz

PICTURES & VIDEO: Huge crowds at weigh-in for Frampton v Santa Cruz showdown in Las Vegas

More Sport
The new Mr and Mrs McKeown at the little white wedding chapel

From wedding rings to boxing rings: Irish League star weds in Las Vegas

News
Carl Frampton with the world title belt.

BOXING: Frampton vows to bring belt back to Belfast

More Sport

SOCCER: A look ahead of the fourth round of the FA Cup

Football

IRISH LEAGUE: IFA throw out Glenavon and Cliftonville appeals

Football

IRISH LEAGUE: Mitchell desperate to deliver for Dungannon

Football

IRISH LEAGUE: First-half firepower hands 10-man Glenavon the derby spoils at Shamrock Park

Football
David Bowie

PICTURE GALLERY: See the Royal Mail’s new David Bowie stamps

Music
'Jedi Jim' (left) and Dr Leah Totten (right). Could you be the next NI contestant to impress Lord Sugar?

TV: Applicants wanted for BBC show The Apprentice

Arts
A full English breakfast

What is the most important ingredient in your full English breakfast?

Whats on
American troops on the march in Northern Ireland in 1942. (archive photo)

Over-paid and over here, GIs were warned: ‘Never mix it with locals’

Lifestyle 1
The original railway line remains in the Auschwitz- Birkenau prison camp. Picture Gavan Caldwell

Beginning of the end of Hitler was not soon enough for Auschwitz victims

Lifestyle
A full English breakfast

What is the most important ingredient in your full English breakfast?

Whats on