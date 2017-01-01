Lurgan Mail

Search

Almac ‘committed’ to Craigavon after Dundalk expansion announcement

Business
Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.

Arrest warrant issued as defendant fails to attend court

News

Prison snetence for insurance offence

News
Cloudy
6c
4c

Sadness as Stonebridge Brasserie owner dies

News

One in 20 women has gone for 10 days without washing their hair

Business

How to ask your boss for a pay rise

Business

Top toys to hit the shelves in 2017

Offbeat
CTA

Unanimous vote for Kennedy to run again

News
Robert Burns

Seven fascinating facts about Robert Burns

News
Aaron Haire battling for Portadown under pressure from Glenavon's James Singleton.

IRISH LEAGUE: First-half firepower hands 10-man Glenavon the derby spoils at Shamrock Park

Football
Richard Caldwell, Danske Bank Managing Director of Personal Banking, Stephen Black, Chairman of the Schools Committee and Ulster Rugby President John McKibbin make the drawn for the Danske Bank Schools' Cup fourth round

RUGBY: Draw made for Danske Bank Schools’ Cup fourth round

More Sport
Portadown's Aaron Haire battling to shield the ball from Glenavon's James Singleton at Shamrock Park. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

IRISH LEAGUE: Derby delight as 10-man Glenavon see off Portadown

Football

Mitchell looks set for Glenavon summer switch

Football

SCHOOLS CUP: Lurgan favourites to see off Ballyclare

More Sport

Portadown have the “best squad” of bottom six sides says Glenavon manager

Glenavon FC

Quiz: Can you identify these football clubs by their old badges?

Football
David Bowie

PICTURE GALLERY: See the Royal Mail’s new David Bowie stamps

Music
'Jedi Jim' (left) and Dr Leah Totten (right). Could you be the next NI contestant to impress Lord Sugar?

TV: Applicants wanted for BBC show The Apprentice

Arts
A full English breakfast

What is the most important ingredient in your full English breakfast?

Whats on
A full English breakfast

What is the most important ingredient in your full English breakfast?

Whats on
American troops marching to their quarters. 1942

Do you remember the arrival of the US Army?

Lifestyle