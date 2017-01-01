Lurgan Mail

Rise in cost of school meals ‘unacceptable’ says SDLP

Education
Declan McAlinden. INLM0811-812con

Proposal to introduce school bus fares is slammed

Education
CRAIGAVON AREA HOSPITAL

Car parking charges at Craigavon GP Out of Hours unit branded ‘outrageous’

Health
Appeal sees Christmas gifts donated to SVDP

News

Sinn Fein MLA will not be seeking selection

News

Police found electricity meter had been by-passed

News

Entries now open for NI Young Musician of the Year competition

News
CTA

Treasure in Lurgan ‘man drawers’!

News
Disney toy

Disney toys recalled over safety concerns

Offbeat
Linfield's Aaron Burns scores the opening goal past Glenavon goalkeeper Jonathan Tuffey during Saturday's Danske Bank Premiership match at Mourneview Park. Picture by Brian Little/PressEye

IRISH LEAGUE: Waterworth winner keeps Linfield’s title hopes intact

Glenavon FC
Glenavon manager, Gary Hamilton.

IRISH LEAGUE: Gary Hamilton’s praise for Glenavon after return to past positives

Football
Linfield manager David Healy.

IRISH LEAGUE: Co. Antrim Shield venue confirmed

Football
James Gray celebrating for Glenavon against Portstewart in the Irish Cup. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

IRISH LEAGUE: Hamilton backing young guns over Glenavon rush into transfer market

Football

FIFA unanimously backs plans for a 48 team World Cup from 2026 onwards

Football

HOCKEY: Lurgan stay top of Premier League table

More Sport

SCHOOLS’ CUP: Lurgan College see off Strabane

More Sport

Derry defeat Armagh in McKenna Cup opener

More Sport
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran promises live shows in Belfast in 2017

Music
Hit '90s TV show Crystal Maze, famously hosted by Richard O'Brien, is coming back

Crystal Maze set to return to our screens

Arts
Lisburn woman Jennifer Morrow who will take part in a new TV show called The Big Painting Challenge. Photo: Ed Miller/PA Wire

Northern Ireland woman takes part in new BBC1 show The Big Painting Challenge

Arts
Adam West and Burt Ward as Batman and Robin.

The camp Caped Crusader and Happy Days of Fonzarelli and Cunningham

Lifestyle
Father Eugene O'Hagan

Swashbuckling musical fun with the Pirates of Penzance

News
