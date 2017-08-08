Appeal to motorists over roadworks

Have your say

Sinn fein Cllr Keith Haughian has appealed to motorists to follow diversions as the road at St Ronan’s is currently closed.

He asked drivers NOT to use Tarry Lane as a short cut, “Residents are already reporting gridlock.”

“Tarry lane is not able to cope with two way traffic and has few passing points.

“I have spoken with Transport NI to ensure there is adequate signage to help motorists complete their journey.”