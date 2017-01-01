Arrest after street incident

A man was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning (December 30) following a distubance on the Avenue Road in Lurgan.

He has been charged with three counts of criminal damage (including to cars) and common assault.

Police said: “In the early hours of Friday morning we were called to a disturbance on Avenue Road. The male involved made the mistake of picking a street where people aren’t at all shy about picking up the phone. By the number of calls we had, the majority of the street were awake and having a chat with our call handlers.This helped enormously, as we knew who to look for and exactly where to look for him.”

The spokesman added: “If you see something going on we need to know about, don’t just assume someone else has phoned us. In an emergency call 999. It helps us get a fuller picture of what’s going on, respond in the most effective manner, and get results like this against people who are insistent on disrupting their community.”