Breached probation order

A 53-year-old man who breached a court order had it replaced with a three month prison sentence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Paul Heaney, North Street, Lurgan, admitted eight breaches of a probation order by failing to take part in the Domestic Abuse Programme.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said it was disgraceful the many chances he had been given.

She replaced all the orders with a three month prison sentence and a £25 offender’s levy.