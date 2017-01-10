Plans for station are welcomed

A Department of Infrastructure and Translink plan to potentially redevelop and improve facilities at Lurgan Railway Station have been welcomed.

In response to a question from Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart the Infrastructure Minister confirmed plans were afoot for a feasibility study on a redevelopment.

Speaking on the matter Carla Lockhart said, “I welcome the fact that this is now progressing. Lurgan Train Station is used by a large number of people on a daily basis and has strategic links to both Belfast and Dublin. It is right that customers using the facility have 21st century facilities given the ever increasing price of rail travel.

“I will be keeping up to speed with this project to ensure that it is delivered. Infrastructure in the Lurgan area is a high priority for me and I will be in constant communication with both Translink and the Department to ensure we have further investment.

“Lurgan has been the poor cousin when it comes to investment in its Railway station.

“The parking facilities and the station itself is sub standard and this is unacceptable. I would commend the staff that work in this station for their diligence but will be pressing hard during this 5 year Assembly term to see real change and real investment in our station.”