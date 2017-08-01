Search

Cars destroyed in arson attack

The burnt out cars in Garvaghy Park.
Two cars were destroyed in an early morning arson attack in Garvaghy Park on Saturday. The vehicles were a BMW and a Volkswagen. It is believed the attack happened between 2-3am. The incident has been condemned by Sinn Fein councillor Paul Duffy. Police have asked anyone with information to phone them on 101 and quote reference: 830 of 29/07/17