Councillor hits out over ‘bigoted graffiti’

Council officials have been asked to remove what was described as ‘highly offensive graffiti’ which has appeared in the centre of Lurgan.

The graffiti – declaring ‘No Irish’ and ‘No Gay Marriage’ – has been painted on the wall of a building on the corner of Millennium Way and Union Street in the town.

Sinn Féin councillor Keith Haughian expressed his shock at the graffiti which he said has been painted in ‘huge letters’ on the wall.

He went on to say: “I have contacted the local Policing and Community Safety Partnership to ensure the removal of this bigoted graffiti.

“I only wish it was as easy to remove the mindset that caused it.”