Drink-driver had been to party the night before

On the morning after he had been to a birthday party a 35-year-old man was detected driving with alcohol on his breath.

Seamus Brown, Ashgrove Manor, Portadown, was banned from driving for 12 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was also fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for driving with excess alcohol in his breath on December 10 last year. If he completes a drink driving course the ban would be reduced to nine months.

The court heard that after he failed a roadside breath test at Northway an evidential test gave a reading of 85.

A solicitor representing the defendant said this was a ‘morning after’ case.

He explained that Brown had been at a birthday party the night before and was not scheduled to work but he got an emergency call from work and that was when he was detected. He said Brown had been driving for 15 years with no previous offences of this type on his licence.