Drink driver is banned for 18 months

A 29-year-old woman was banned from driving for 18 months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.
Rebecca Graham, Weavers Lodge, Hamiltonsbawn, was also fined £300 for driving with excess alcohol in breath on December 10 last year.
As well she was ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.
The court heard that at 4.25am police received a report of female who was believed to be intoxicated driving in the Portadown area.
At approximately 5am they stopped the defendant on the Dobbin Road.
There was a smell of alcohol on her breath and an evidential test gave a reading of 51. She had a previous record.
A barrister representing the defendant said she had a previous conviction for drunk in charge in 2008.
District Judge Peter King said he would take into account the defendant’s plea and the modest alcohol reading.
