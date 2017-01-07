Driving ban on points tot-up system

On the tot up points system a 23-year-old man was banned from driving for six months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was Martin Beattie, Garvaghy Park, Portadown.

For not having insurance he was fined £200, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given six points.On the tot up system he was banned for six months.

He was also fined £50 for failing to produce his driving licence.

The offences came to light on May 30 last year when he was stopped on a motorcycle at Ballyoran Park.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court to allow Beattie to take the theory part of the driving test.

Mr Richard Monteith, representing the defendant, said his client had taken it twice and failed both times.

He explained that as far as the insurance offence was concerned Beattie’s father did his paperwork.