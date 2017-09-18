Man and woman punched and kicked by gang of five men

A man and woman in their 20s were attacked by a gang of five men in broad daylight in Lurgan, police has revealed.

Detectives are investigating the report of an assault at Union Street last Friday September.

A PSNI statement said: “A man and woman, both aged in their 20’s, reported that a group of five males approached them in Union Street, near its junction with Hill Street, at around 4.20pm.

“The man and woman were then punched and kicked by members of the group before they left the scene in a silver coloured Volkswagon Golf.

“Both injured parties were treated at hospital for facial injuries and cuts and bruising to their bodies following the incident.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 963 15/09/17. Information can also be given anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.