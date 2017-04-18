‘You have a nasty temper,’ says Judge

“You have a nasty temper,” a Craigavon judge told a Lurgan man who pleaded guilty to assaulting two women.

Colin Peel, from Avenue Road, Lurgan, was told by District Judge Bernie Kelly: “You just have a nasty temper and you take that temper out on anybody who crosses your path.”

The 46-year-old faced two counts of assaulting two women on 20 December last year.

Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday (April 12) police received a call from the injured party’s husband that his wife and a cleaner had been assaulted at a house in Waringstown.

Mr Connor Downey, defending, said his client fully accepts his behaviour was unacceptable. He said there had been a downturn in his behaviour since the death of his mother but that since January this year he had been moving in the right direction. However, District Judge Kelly said Peel’s abuse of narcotics and alcohol are indicative of how he lives his life. “This was an unprovoked attack on two females.”

Peel was sentenced to two months in prison for each of the two assaults suspended for 18 months.