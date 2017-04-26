Young ones who left drugs paraphernalia in Lurgan urged to ‘call into police station’

Police have urged young ones who left drugs paraphernalia behind in Lurgan town centre today to call into the police station.

Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team were out and about on foot patrol in the town centre when they came across ‘a load of young ones who for some reason weren’t too keen to hang around and ran off down Trasna Way’.

A post on PSNI Craigavon Facebook said: “If any of you young ones are reading this and want the drugs paraphernalia back that you left behind, call into the station.”