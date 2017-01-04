Defendant fined after he was spotted drinking in parked car

A man who was spotted drinking in a parked vehicle at Lurgan Road, Portadown, has been fined £200 and given 10 penalty points.

James Malone (59), of Highfield Park in Craigavon, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday.

He pleaded guilty to the offence which took place on December 5. The court heard the defendant was seen by a member of the public at around 10.15pm.

The defendant subsequently failed a breath test.

Defence solicitor Conor Downey said Malone, who had a clear record, wasn’t working that night and, because of difficulties at home, had driven to the closest spot and was drinking in the car.

He added, “He was walking away from the car when he was detained.”