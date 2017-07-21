Dismay at Dunnes closure plans

The reported closure of Dunnes Stores in High Street Mall will have a huge impact on the town, MP David Simpson has said.

Mr Simpson said the store was one of the anchor tenants in the shopping centre.

He added, “Local retail stores need our continued support, businesses are struggling for various of reasons and I will be meeting with the local Chamber of Commerce and council to ensure that we are doing everything possible to support local enterprise where possible.”

Councillor Louise Templeton described the decision to close the store as “a real shame”. She said, “It was one of the biggest retailers in the town offering a bit of everything from homeware to clothes.

“Like many shoppers I will miss all they have to offer locally but I have to say it is the staff that I feel for most.

“Many of them are local people who have been employed from when the store first opened and who are now facing redundancy. This is never good.”

So far, neither Dunnes Stores nor High Street Mall have made any comment on the closure.

However, a local union representative said Dunnes were currently involved in a period of rationalisation, and were closing stores “right across the board”.

Staff at the Portadown store have said they were called into a meeting on Wednesday, where they were informed of the closure.